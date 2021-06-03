NATIONAL

Rs180bn disbursed under Ehsaas since Covid-19 outbreak, Senate told

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday informed the Senate that it disbursed Rs180 billion in 14.9 million people across the country under the Ehsaas programme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to supplementary questions during the question hour, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said an amount of Rs12,000 per person was disbursed.

He clarified that Benazir Income Support Programme was not being closed. A new Ehsaas survey was being carried out which would be completed by June 30, he added.

The minister said since the last data was collected in 2010-2011, it was necessary to design a more robust, widely agreed-on, technology-based, nationwide survey.

Before survey implementation, refinements had been made to increase the accuracy of the socio-economic assessment tool and poverty estimation processes, he said. He said the data was taken from NADRA and there was no political interference.

To another supplementary question, Khan said the Kamyab Jawan programme was launched under which loans were being provided to the youths on easy conditions for establishing their own businesses.

He said the scope of the Ehsaas programme has been expanded to provide assistance to the disadvantaged segments of society.

He said under the Ehsaas Kafaalat project, the government has increased the amount of quarterly stipend from Rs5,000 to Rs6,000.

He said the government has also decided to increase the number of Kafaalat beneficiaries from around five million to seven. The number was expected to be further increased to eight million by the end of this year, he added.

Ehsaas programme chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar told the House there were 34 executing agencies of various programmes and BISP was one of them.

She said after surfacing corruption, Benazir Debit Card was converted to a biometric system.

APP

