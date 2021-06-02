Sports

Tendulkar recalls he fielded for Pakistan before his India debut

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that before making his international debut for his country he took the field for Pakistan in a fixture between the teams of the two neighbouring countries.

The batting maestro, in his autobiography, ‘Playing It My Way’, recollected taking the field for Pakistan in 1987, two years before his India debut in 1989.

It is a well-documented fact that Tendulkar made his official international debut against arch-rivals Pakistan in 1989 in Karachi, but very few people are aware of the fact that the batting maestro got his first taste of international cricket when he fielded for Pakistan cricket team in a match against India at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The India legend, in his book, also wondered whether former Pakistan captain Imran Khan remembers employing him in the field.

“I do not know whether Imran Khan remembers this or has any idea that I once fielded for his Pakistan team,” writes Tendulkar as quoted by zeenews.india.com.

He further recalled that Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir had left the field during the lunch break. As the standby fielder, he was asked to field for the visiting team.

APP

Must Read

World

Sinovac gets WHO’s approval  

NEW YORK: The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that it has approved a Covid-19 vaccine made by drugmaker Sinovac Biotech for emergency use...

FO takes exception to ex-Israeli minister’s misusing of Pakistani hospital’s image

Pakistan launches first locally produced coronavirus vaccine

China confirms first human case of bird flu strain, says risk of spreading is low

