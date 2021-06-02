PSL 2021: Sarfaraz finally leaves for Abu Dhabi

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Tuesday flew to Abu Dhabi for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition.

Sarfaraz was scheduled to fly to Abu Dhabi on Sunday but he was turned away by the immigration officers at Karachi airport over clearance issues. He could not flew even on Monday due to unavailability of flights.

However, six people, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, left for Abu Dhabi via Bahrain on Tuesday. Among them, four players were from Lahore and two were from Karachi.

According to a report, Sarfaraz was previously travelling on his residence visa, which was not valid. Therefore, the player had to wait for two more days.