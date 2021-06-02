1,843 new Covid-19 cases take total caseload to 924,667

ISLAMABAD: The nation has been seeing a declining trend of infections of Covid-19 as it reported 1,843 new confirmed cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 3.91 percent, the National Command and Operation Center said Wednesday.

The NCOC data showed that Tuesday is the ninth consecutive day when the country witnessed less than 5 percent of the test positivity rate.

According to the NCOC, the country’s number of overall cases reached 924,667, including 848,685 recoveries and 55,052 active cases who are under treatment across the country.

There are 3,767 patients who are in critical condition while 80 people died from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 20,930, the NCOC said.

Punjab is the worst-hit region with 340,557 infections and 10,084 deaths followed by Sindh with 319,447 infected people and 5,051 deaths.

The NCOC said that the country has administered a total of 7,648,481 Covid-19 vaccine doses with 2,076,600 people fully vaccinated.

The vaccination for people aged 18-29 is expected to start from Thursday (tomorrow), a step taken by the government to promote the country’s vaccination drive, according to the NCOC.