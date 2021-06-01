HEADLINES

PM condemns recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, promises Centre’s support

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan which resulted in the martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries to eight others and promised the province would receive support from the Centre.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he condoled with the martyrs’ families and prayed for the departed souls.

The PM said Pakistan will continue its fight against the terrorists. He said these elements will not be allowed to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan.

Moreover, during his one-day visit of the area, in front of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s residency in Ziarat, the premier said: “It is our obligation to help Balochistan as much as possible as it has been neglected by earlier governments”.

“I want to assure you that we will keep giving funds to Balochistan, as much as we can, to ensure the development of the province.”

Discussing the lack of natural gas facilities in the Ziarat region, Imran said it would be more feasible to install an LPG plant rather than stretch a gas pipeline to the area. He assured those in attendance that he would discuss the possibility of including the project in the coming budget with his finance team.

“I will discuss if we can add in the upcoming budget and will try to start construction of the province in the coming fiscal year.”

He further lamented that the funding given to the area had not been utilised properly, leading to the lack of development in Balochistan.

He said the country has now passed its difficult economic phase and the predicted growth rate is almost 4pc.

“Initially the opposition said my government had failed. Now, after the new growth rate, they refuse to believe the numbers and say it is wrong. They know now the government is not going anywhere.”

In November last year, the government announced that it would spend Rs600 billion – of which Rs540 billion would be provided by the Centre – on development projects of nine districts of southern Balochistan during the next three years to improve the living standard of local people.

Previous articleModi Govt will have to restore special status of IIOJK: FM
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Modi Govt will have to restore special status of IIOJK: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is now recognized by the world as a part of solution and not a part...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N rejects NCOC letter suggesting delay in AJK elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has rejected a letter by the National Command and Operation Centre suggesting postponing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections for...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC refuses bail to PTM MP in hate speech case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement MP Ali Wazir in a hate speech case. Wazir was arrested in...
Read more
NATIONAL

1,771 new infections take total Covid-19 caseload to 922,824

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,771 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday with a test positivity rate of 3.72 percent, marking a substantial drop in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Agencies close to tracing suspect in vlogger thrashing incident: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said security agencies were close to tracing one of the suspects responsible for beating up...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tajik president to arrive tomorrow on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day visit starting Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the Ministry...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

SHC orders varsity to hold delayed tests

SUKKUR: The Sukkur bench of Sindh High Court on Tuesday ordered the Shah Abdul Latif University to take the law college tests in a...

Serena survives scare in French Open’s first night match

SHC refuses bail to PTM MP in hate speech case

1,771 new infections take total Covid-19 caseload to 922,824

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.