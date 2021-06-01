PM condemns recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, promises Centre’s support

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan which resulted in the martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries to eight others and promised the province would receive support from the Centre.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he condoled with the martyrs’ families and prayed for the departed souls.

The PM said Pakistan will continue its fight against the terrorists. He said these elements will not be allowed to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan.

Moreover, during his one-day visit of the area, in front of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s residency in Ziarat, the premier said: “It is our obligation to help Balochistan as much as possible as it has been neglected by earlier governments”.

“I want to assure you that we will keep giving funds to Balochistan, as much as we can, to ensure the development of the province.”

Discussing the lack of natural gas facilities in the Ziarat region, Imran said it would be more feasible to install an LPG plant rather than stretch a gas pipeline to the area. He assured those in attendance that he would discuss the possibility of including the project in the coming budget with his finance team.

“I will discuss if we can add in the upcoming budget and will try to start construction of the province in the coming fiscal year.”

He further lamented that the funding given to the area had not been utilised properly, leading to the lack of development in Balochistan.

He said the country has now passed its difficult economic phase and the predicted growth rate is almost 4pc.

“Initially the opposition said my government had failed. Now, after the new growth rate, they refuse to believe the numbers and say it is wrong. They know now the government is not going anywhere.”

In November last year, the government announced that it would spend Rs600 billion – of which Rs540 billion would be provided by the Centre – on development projects of nine districts of southern Balochistan during the next three years to improve the living standard of local people.