NCOC chief says locally produced vaccines are nothing short of revolutionary

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar stated on Tuesday that the production of the first locally produced Covid-19 vaccine was nothing short of a revolution, adding that Chinese-produced ones were “the most preferred” in Pakistan.

Addressing the launch ceremony of the locally produced ‘PakVac’ vaccine in Islamabad, the minister said that Pakistanis actually preferred the Chinese-manufactured vaccines over those manufactured in Western countries, adding that people actually asked for the Chinese vaccines to be administered to them when they came to vaccination centres.

“We also need to promote PakVac as it is produced by us,” he said. “This is a revolution.”

The PakVac vaccine has been developed by China’s state-run pharmaceutical company Cansino and is being brought to Pakistan in a concentrated form, where it is packaged at the National Institute of Health in Islamabad. Cansino was the first Chinese vaccine to have undergone clinical trial in Pakistan and was administered to around 18,000 people.

The company’s interim efficacy results of a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showed the vaccine had a 65.7 per cent efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98pc success rate in stopping severe infections.

On the occasion, Asad mentioned a certain country in the region that had suffered quite bit due to a lack of oxygen.

“In the first wave of coronavirus that Pakistan faced, patients who required oxygen were facing difficulties but the situation was brought under control [by the time] the third wave hit us.”

“We then tried to bring about improvements in the system and launched a Covid response mechanism which is unprecedented in the country. Moreover, health projects worth Rs100 billion are being launched to address issues in the sector.”

“We have seen the NCOC take some key decisions and all the provinces were taken into the loop before proceeding further.”

The premier’s assistant, in a tweet, also congratulated the NIH team on the development, saying “this is a milestone in the journey to achieve to self-reliance”.

Separately, Asad Umar on Monday urged Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to conduct elections after normalisation of corona situation in the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said public gathering could make the situation worse regarding coronavirus. “We should have to adopt precautionary measures to avert threat of the Covid pandemic,“ he said.

Replying to a question, he said the Center has made request with AJK government to postpone the schedule elections because of emerging cases of coronavirus in some parts of the country. He said the decision would be taken by the Election Commission of AJK.

He suggested that AJK Election Commission could review the situation and postpone the elections to protect the public from dangerous virus.

Commenting on importing Pfizer vaccine, the NCOC head said, “We are bringing the vaccine for the people intending to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj purpose.” Appreciating the steps taken by provincial governments regarding centers for vaccination, he said provinces have set up many centers to facilitate the people for vaccination.