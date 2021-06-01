Modi Govt will have to restore special status of IIOJK: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is now recognized by the world as a part of solution and not a part of problem due its successful foreign policy.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said Modi government will have to restore the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said India is faced with immense pressure due to its internal deteriorating situation.

About his recent visit to Iraq, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he briefed his Iraqi counterpart about the situation in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan desires peace in the region.

The Foreign Minister termed the adoption of resolution on Palestine by the UN Human Rights Commission as a major success.

He said Pakistan enjoys cordial relations with the United Arab Emirates and it desires to further strengthen this relationship in future.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Thursday last held a meeting and discussed matters of international and regional importance, including the Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

The FM welcomed the UNGA president at the ministry of foreign affairs, who had arrived in the capital on Wednesday on a three-day visit.

Qureshi appreciated the efforts of the UNGA president to convene an emergency session of the UNGA on Palestine.

He said ceasefire was the first step towards stopping the Israeli atrocities, however, added the only just solution to resolve the issues of Palestinian and Kashmir was implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi said establishing of peace in the Middle East without resolving the Palestinian issue on a permanent basis was not possible.

Similarly, he said, without resolving the Kashmir issue, there can be no peace in South Asia.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan and intended to continue playing a conciliatory role in the Afghan peace process.

The FM appreciated the initiative of the UNGA president, ‘Vaccine for All’, to overcome coronavirus pandemic challenge and said for its complete eradication, it was necessary to make everyone safe.

According to FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Bozkir reiterated the “UN position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is governed by the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions, calling for a ‘free and impartial’ plebiscite under the UN auspices.”

The UNGA president also visited the National Defence University and gave a speech on the importance of multilateralism during a joint press conference with FM Qureshi.

Speaking at the university in Islamabad, the FM said, “There are similarities between the Palestinian situation and that of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“The oppressed people in both the territories, being faced with the worst form of human rights violations, are demanding their right to self-determination,” he added

The FM categorically stated that the India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a reality and nobody can remove it from the agenda of the UNSC.

“Pakistan expects the UN to continue to play its leadership role for the revival of the peace process in the Middle East,” the foreign minister added.

“The fire can be extinguished through dialogue and a two-state solution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.”

Bozkir shed light on various issues, including Palestine, the Kashmir Issue, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding Kashmir, Bozkir said, “I have always urged the parties to refrain from changing the status of the disputed territory. I urge India and Pakistan to work for a peaceful solution to this problem”.

He added that peace, stability and prosperity hinge on the normalisation of relations between Pakistan and India through the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Bozkir commended the government’s measures for social support during the Covid-19 pandemic and its strategy to tackle the pandemic, saying they had produced positive results.

He said the disbursement of emergency cash assistance prior to and during the pandemic to the most vulnerable citizens demonstrated how “developing countries can leapfrog into the digital era to support financial inclusion”.

The UNGA president also commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting the importance of illicit financial flows and praised the “professionalism and dedication” of the Pakistani military and law enforcement agencies serving in the UN’s peacekeeping operations.