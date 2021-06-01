Imran condemns Balochistan attacks on troops

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned terrorist attacks on a security post and a vehicle carrying troops late last night, resulting in the death of at least four soldiers and four insurgents.

The military said the first incident in Quetta occurred when a group of militants attacked a security post, killing four soldiers and wounding six others. Troops returned fire, killing four militants and wounding eight others, the statement said.

In the second attack, militants set off a roadside bomb aimed at a security vehicle, wounding two soldiers in the Turbat district of Balochistan.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, and no further details were immediately available.