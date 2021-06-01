NATIONAL

Imran condemns Balochistan attacks on troops

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned terrorist attacks on a security post and a vehicle carrying troops late last night, resulting in the death of at least four soldiers and four insurgents.

The military said the first incident in Quetta occurred when a group of militants attacked a security post, killing four soldiers and wounding six others. Troops returned fire, killing four militants and wounding eight others, the statement said.

In the second attack, militants set off a roadside bomb aimed at a security vehicle, wounding two soldiers in the Turbat district of Balochistan.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, and no further details were immediately available.

“Strongly condemn terrorist attacks against our soldiers in Balochistan last night,” the prime minister tweeted.

“We will continue our fight ag[ainst] these terrorists [and] will not allow them to sabotage peace [and] dev[elopment] in Balochistan,” he added.

Pakistan shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran. The military says it has completed about 85 percent of the fence along the boundary with Afghanistan, and fencing of the border with Iran was also underway to contain the movement of militants based in those countries and to curb smuggling.

