Opinion

Over population

By Editor's Mail

When the facilities and food of a country are not enough for its people are called overpopulation. Overpopulation leads to food insecurity and also environmental problems. In Pakistan 60 percent of Pakistanis already live with food insecurity. The main causes of overpopulation are, the decline in the death rate, agricultural advancement, better medical facilities, more hands to overcome poverty etc. However, Pakistan is among the most overpopulated countries in the world, and it remains the fifth most populous country in the world. The population of Pakistan is 224,770,387 according to the census of May 2021. And we can overcome population by these solutions, promote family planning, one-child legislation, government incentives etc. I request to the government of Pakistan to promote rules that overcome population.

Asif Rasheed

Turbat

Previous articleInternet scarcity
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Internet scarcity

Turbat is the second major city after Quetta in Balochistan, but still, people are in hot water as the scarcity of 4G network persists...
Read more
Letters

PTI’s begging and borrowing

Every government elected or otherwise, in Pakistan borrowed for the lending agencies to run the country. Borrowing in essence is not wrong or bad...
Read more
Letters

Beautiful Balochistan

Balochistan is a land like a paradise, but unluckily, nation is unaware for some needful circumstances as about basic privileges. Balochistan is infixed by...
Read more
Letters

Indian variant

On Friday The National Institute of Health confirmed that the first case of the so-called Indian coronavirus variant has been detected in Pakistan. The...
Read more
Editorials

Shahbaz Sharif on the ropes

The opposition alliance, which had put the government on the defensive, stands divided on account of sharp differences between the PPP and PML-N. After...
Read more
Editorials

Censorship under the guise of ‘regulation’

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers have stated on multiple occasions that Pakistan’s media is one of the freest in the world. These...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Indian variant

On Friday The National Institute of Health confirmed that the first case of the so-called Indian coronavirus variant has been detected in Pakistan. The...

Shahbaz Sharif on the ropes

Censorship under the guise of ‘regulation’

The norms of merit in Naya Pakistan: A saga of foreign mission postings

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.