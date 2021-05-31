Over population

When the facilities and food of a country are not enough for its people are called overpopulation. Overpopulation leads to food insecurity and also environmental problems. In Pakistan 60 percent of Pakistanis already live with food insecurity. The main causes of overpopulation are, the decline in the death rate, agricultural advancement, better medical facilities, more hands to overcome poverty etc. However, Pakistan is among the most overpopulated countries in the world, and it remains the fifth most populous country in the world. The population of Pakistan is 224,770,387 according to the census of May 2021. And we can overcome population by these solutions, promote family planning, one-child legislation, government incentives etc. I request to the government of Pakistan to promote rules that overcome population.

Asif Rasheed

Turbat