Opinion

The plight of DISCOs

By Editor's Mail
0
0

According to recent NEPRA report , the power distribution companies ( Discos ) are in shambles both technically and financially . As a matter of fact , the power distribution sector performance has been always highly unsatisfactory and far from acceptable standards of quality and reliability . Power distribution in the country had been plagued with high corruption , inefficiency, and lack of poor engineering practices . Non – adherence to standards in the construction and proper maintenace of distribution lines & equipment and haphazard installation of metering apparatus / service cables and wires contribute to the very poor service to the consumers at large . Besides , these factors contribute to frequent breakdowns , fatal accidents and encourage power thefts with and without the involvement of line staff of the distribution companies . Due to public dealing , the element of corruption creeps in causing huge financial losses to the exchequer. There has been little training in force to the field staff and their supervisors resulting in poor workmanship . One can observe ugly scenes of meters mounting on poles with freely hanging wires & cables . In short , there is no professioalism and good engineering practices on the part of the concerned staff of Discos . Also , there is insufficient or neglible supervision by the higher officers to check the quality of work of their line staff on a regular basis . NEPRA’s call for the privatisation of Discos is unlikely going to be fruitful . K Electric example is there . Their service is as bad as of Discos and may be even worse . Going from one monopoly to another is not going to solve the problems .Privatisation of a utility is only beneficial when there is a competition . Otherwise , overall , it may cause more harm than good . Unless the root causes of the problems are addressed , the things are not going to improve . That calls for rooting out corruption and inefficiency and to take measures to inculcate “ professioalism “ in the Discos with service oriented approach . Till then , you will have to live with the status quo .

Engr Riaz Bhutta

- Advertisement -

Lahore

Previous articlePlease get vaccinated!
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Please get vaccinated!

Ever since, the covid-19 has scattered around the globe, the entire world has been trying to associate it. The first very symptoms of Covid-19...
Read more
Editorials

Some good news at last 

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to twitter to congratulate the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for having crossed the Rs 4 trillion mark for...
Read more
Editorials

PSL woes 

The apparently simple decision of staging the rest of the incomplete Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 in Dubai is running into trouble because the...
Read more
Comment

Tiny things that make a big difference

People tend to remember only the dramatic discoveries and inventions, such as penicillin, the telephone and the automobile. These are without a doubt huge...
Read more
Comment

Kashmir dispute– no bargaining chip

Pakistan's position on Kashmir is clear and unequivocal. If anyone wants to have a dialogue in a respectful manner, it will respond, but there...
Read more
Comment

The cross we bear

The wobbly and crumbling edifice of justice needs a serious overhaul “’The Prince’ was written by Machiavelli for the haves on how to hold power....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nawaz refused military secretary’s advice to flea during 2014 protests, says...

ISLAMABAD: A senior military official tried to convince former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to flee from Prime Minister House on a helicopter in August...

Nawaz Sharif to discuss election strategy today with ‘realignment with military on table’

Shehbaz convenes meeting to ‘expose’ govt’s economic performance

NIH issues details of first Indian Covid-19 variant patient

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.