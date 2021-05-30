PM expresses confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.

During his visit to a National Command Authority (NCA) nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command, the prime minister expressed full confidence in the country’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.

During the visit, the prime minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Programme, according to an official statement.

The prime minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Programme and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.

The prime minister was received by Chairman JCSC General Nadeem Raza, and Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj upon his arrival at the facility.

The visit came a day after the nation celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer to commemorate historic nuclear tests the country conducted on May 28 in 1998. On the occasion of the 23rd nuclear tests ceremony, the nation reaffirmed its resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence against any form of aggression.

Pakistan is committed to continue working towards the promotion of an environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels, according to the official statement.

Pakistan has been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament and follows latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level.