Opinion

Please get vaccinated!

By Editor's Mail
Ever since, the covid-19 has scattered around the globe, the entire world has been trying to associate it. The first very symptoms of Covid-19 were shown in 2019 in the Wuhan city of China, then the world has been struggling to find the cure of this deadly virus. It has almost been a year after the first victim of the corona has been dead, and owning to which almost 20,540 deceased and 911k cases are recorded. According to WHO reports, the number of corona cases has surpassed 160 million. After the multiple crusades of worldwide organizations, they have eventually formulated a vaccine for cure of covid-19, to get the antibodies of the body prepared for the viral attack. The vaccine is given through the upper arm muscle. Thus vaccines are the critical tool in the battle against covid-19. The vaccine is formulated to inhibit the progress of the virus when entered into the body. Similarly to activate the memory cells of the body for the next attack of the virus. In the last 24 hours, approximately 3180246 people have been partially vaccinated and around 1513144 people have been completely vaccinated. Additionally, the total doses of vaccine which are administered are 613059. Henceforth, with the help of advanced medical technology, the world has achieved the sword to fight out the covid6 virus. Most importantly, on the recent, a rumor on social media is spreading rapidly that the peoples who have vaccinated will die after 2 years. This rumor has initiated the hesitation of getting vaccinated, many people refuse to get the vaccine owning to which it has been another sordid situation to face for the safety of the world. Therefore, i request to The World Health Organization and other concerning organisation to respond against this issue to build the confidence and trust after getting vaccinated.

Gulsameen Hassan

Turbat

