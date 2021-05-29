Opinion

Pak-Egypt talks

By Editor's Mail
Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and appreciated the important role played by Egypt and its leadership for cessation of hostilities in Palestine. The prime minister strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians, especially women and children, and the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan. Stressing the importance of the early and just resolution of the Palestine issue, the prime minister said the people of Palestine were living in an “open prison”. In this regard, Imran Khan called for total withdrawal of Israeli forces from Occupied Palestinian Territories including Jerusalem; restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people including their right to self determination and the right of return to Palestine. He also stressed for the Palestinians’ right for establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, as part of a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. The prime minister laid emphasis on the importance of solidarity among the Muslim Ummah, and adopting a collective approach especially through the OIC platform, for safeguarding the rights of Muslims, particularly those living under foreign occupation. Outlining the recent efforts made by Pakistan in amplifying the voice of the Palestinian people, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for the just settlement of the Palestinian issue. President Sisi invited the prime minister to visit Egypt, while the prime minister also renewed his invitation to President Sisi to visit Pakistan. Both the leaders agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral political and economic ties between the two countries.
Sohail Ali Khan
Islamabad

