India interfering with water flow of Chenab at Baglihar: Irsa

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority revealed India is interfering with the water flow of Chenab at the point of Baglihar, reducing the inflow from the neighbouring country, reports citing sources said on Saturday.

The authority said the flow of water in the river should be 40,000 cusecs these days. But contrary to the usual water inflow, the water authority said: “Inflow and outflow of water in the Chenab River at Head Marala is 25,000 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs merely.”

Under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, both Pakistan and India control more than three rivers draining into the Indus river basin.

The IRSA also revealed that Tarbela Dam is still at the dead level while Mangla Dam has water storage of 475,000-acre-feet.

The total flow of water in the rivers is 172,000 cusecs and discharge of water from dams is 168,000 cusecs.

The water inflow of the Indus River at Tarbela is 63,000 cusecs and the outflow is 60,000 cusecs. The flow of water in the Kabul River at Nowshera is 32,000 cusecs.

On the other hand, the inflow and outflow of water in the Jhelum River at Mangla is 50,000 cusecs and there is an extraordinary decrease in water flow in Chenab River.

“The water situation in the rivers is likely to improve in the next 72 hours,” Irsa said in a statement released on Saturday.

It further said that the temperature in Skardu and northern areas is 29 degrees Celsius.