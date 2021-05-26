NATIONAL

Taliban warns departing US against new military bases in region

By Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban on Wednesday warned the departing US military against setting up bases in the region and Pakistan has already vowed no American bases will be allowed on its territory.

The government also said drone strikes from home soil were also a non-starter.

The statements come amid speculation the United States, as it withdraws the last of its 2,500 to 3,500 soldiers from Afghanistan, will want a nearby locale from which to launch strikes against militant targets.

The warning also comes during stepped-up efforts to jump-start stalled peace talks between the government and the Taliban, possibly in Turkey.

Both Pakistan and Qatar have been pressing the Taliban to attend talks in Turkey. UN-sponsored talks were to have been held last month in Turkey but the Taliban refused to take part.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday told Senate the country would not allow American bases on its territory.

“Forget the past, but I want to tell the Pakistanis that no US base will be allowed by Prime Minister Imran Khan so long he is in power,” he said.

After the September 11 terrorist attacks, Pakistan opened four air bases to the US-led coalition to aid in its efforts in Afghanistan to hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the attacks and unseat the Taliban rulers who had given them a safe haven.

In his April speech announcing an end to America’s “forever war,” President Joe Biden said Washington would hold the Taliban and the government to its commitments to ensure Afghanistan could not again be used as a staging arena to attack the American homeland or its allies.

“We will not take our eye off the terrorist threat,” said Biden. “We will reorganise our counterterrorism capabilities and the substantial assets in the region to prevent re-emergence of a terrorist threat to our homeland over the horizon.”

The US, along with about 7,000 NATO forces will leave Afghanistan by September 11 at the latest. In a statement earlier this week, the US Central Command said it had completed about 25 percent of its withdrawal.

The logistics of withdrawing are tremendous and according to the CENTCOM statement departing troops have already packed military equipment on to 160 C-17 cargo aircraft and shipped them back to America.

Besides airlifting its supplies, the United States is also moving equipment out of Afghanistan through Central Asia and Pakistan.

In their statement, the Taliban warned against neighbouring countries allowing its territory to be used as a staging area for America.

“God forbid such a step is taken, it will be a great historic mistake and disgrace, its shame will go in history,” said the statement. “As we have repeatedly assured others our soil will not be used against anyone’s security, we urge others not to use its soil and airspace against our country.”

Agencies

