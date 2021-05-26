Police kill four terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Police killed four terrorists Wednesday during an exchange of fire in Balochistan, media reported.

The exchange of fire took place when personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department officials intercepted a group of terrorists on a tip-off in the Aghbarg town of Quetta, a spokesperson of the CTD told the media.

The militants opened fire on the police officials who retaliated, resulting in the death of four terrorists, said the official, adding that the terrorists were on their way to Quetta to launch a major attack on sensitive installations.

Two other terrorists managed to flee, and security forces have kicked off a search operation in the surrounding areas to arrest them.

Firearms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists’ possession. Further investigation is underway.

The killed terrorists belonged to the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, an Afganistan-based group that remains involved in terrorist activities against security forces in the province.