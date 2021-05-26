HEADLINES

PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for seven Punjab districts

By INP

LAYYAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card for seven districts of the Punjab province during a ceremony in Layyah on Wednesday, providing universal health coverage to 100 percent population of the districts.

Lauding Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for the initiative, the prime minister said that every family under the program would have health insurance of Rs720,000 besides getting an additional amount of Rs300,000 in case of further treatment.

Under the initiative, 100 percent population of the seven districts in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions will be covered under the Sehat Insaf Card.

He said that since this is for the first time that such a programme- Sehat Insaf Card- has been launched and therefore, they would have to strictly examine its mechanism and working.

“We are among few nations in the globe where the ratio of child deaths below the age of five is high and women die owing to pregnancy-related complications,” Imran Khan lamented.

The prime minister while recalling the British health system said that they had heard of a welfare state and for the first time witnessed it in Britain.

“There is free education and treatment in Britain and one could go to any hospital for getting treatment,” he said adding that it was the poor and middle-class families that had to suffer most owing to any ailment or disease.

The prime minister said that he wanted the poor segments of the society to be provided with basic health facilities free of cost. “It is our belief that if we serve humanity then Allah Almighty will be on our side and bless us,” he said while sharing that the first Islamic State founded by Prophet (PBUH) was also a welfare state.

He shared that although the country is currently indebted and half of their money goes into paying interest on loans, however, with the blessing of Almighty Allah they would be able to generate enough funds.

