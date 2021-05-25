World

Thousands evacuated in India as strong cyclone inches closer

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of people were evacuated Tuesday in low-lying areas of two Indian states and moved to cyclone shelters to escape a powerful storm barreling toward the eastern coast.

Cyclone Yaas is set to turn into a “very severe cyclonic storm” with sustained wind speeds of up to 177 kilometers per hour (110 miles per hour), the India Meteorological Department said. The cyclone is expected to make landfall early Wednesday in Odisha and West Bengal states.

The cyclone coming amid a devastating coronavirus surge complicates India’s efforts to deal with both just 10 days after Cyclone Tauktae hit India’s west coast and killed more than 140 people.

Thousands of emergency personnel have been deployed in coastal regions of the two states for evacuation and any possible rescue operations, said S.N. Pradhan, director of India’s National Disaster Response Force. India’s air force and navy were also on standby to carry out relief work.

Fishing trawlers and boats have been told to take shelter until further notice as forecasters warned of high tidal waves.

In West Bengal, authorities were scrambling to move tens of thousands of people to cyclone shelters. Officials said at least 20 districts in the state will feel the brunt of the storm.

Last May, nearly 100 people died in Cyclone Amphan, the most powerful storm in more than a decade to hit eastern India, including West Bengal state. It flattened villages, destroyed farms and left millions without power in eastern India and Bangladesh.

“We haven’t been able to fix the damage to our home from the last cyclone. Now another cyclone is coming, how will we stay here?” said Samitri, who uses only one name.

In Odisha, a state already battered by coronavirus infections, authorities evacuated nearly 15,000 people living along the coast and moved them to cyclone shelters, senior officer Pradeep Jena said.

In a televised address Monday, the state’s chief minister, Naveen Patnaik, appealed to people being moved to cyclone shelters to wear double masks and maintain social distancing. He asked authorities to distribute masks to the evacuated people.

“We have to face both the challenges simultaneously,” Patnaik said.

Previous articleIndian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Indian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry

NEW DELHI: Indian police said late on Monday they visited a Twitter office to serve notice to its country managing director about an investigation...
Read more
World

Blinken in Israel on Mideast tour to shore up Gaza truce

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel at the start of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up the...
Read more
World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup

YANGON: Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was...
Read more
World

Confusion as Bangladesh drops ‘except Israel’ from new passports

Bangladeshi passports will no longer bear the text “valid for all countries of the world except Israel,” officials confirmed on Sunday. The Bangladeshi passport earlier...
Read more
World

US reaches out to Palestinian leaders many angrily reject

JERUSALEM: After weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza, the US and the international community plan to engage with the Palestinians...
Read more
Top Headlines

India virus death toll passes 300,000, third highest in world

NEW DELHI: India crossed another grim milestone Monday of more than 300,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of infections appeared...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.