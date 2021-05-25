Opp needs unity to expose PTI incompetence: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed the government presented incorrect financial statistics before the nation.

In a statement, he said unity among opposition parties is inevitable to save the people from what he said was the government’s fraud. All the opposition parties need to adopt a joint strategy on this matter, he suggested.

Sharif further urged the opposition parties to come together to expose the historical incompetency and ineligibility of the government.

Sharif hosted a dinner reception for all the opposition parties on Monday night in an attempt to again include Pakistan Peoples Party in the dysfunctional Pakistan Democratic Movement.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari skipped the event but sent a three-member delegation comprising Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Sherry Rehman.

Awami National Party that had left the PDM earlier this year was also represented by Ameer Haider Khan Hoti.

However, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not attend the event.