No more military bases for US Afghan mission: FO

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government denied the presence of any US military or air base in Pakistan for counterterrorism operations, saying media reports suggesting otherwise are “baseless and irresponsible” and should be avoided.

The statement from the Foreign Office came in response to a Pentagon claim last week suggesting Islamabad has allowed overflights and ground access to Washington to facilitate its military presence in Afghanistan

“There is no US military or air base in Pakistan, nor was any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said late Monday night.

Chaudri said Pakistan and the US have a framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001.

“No new agreement has been made in this regard,” he said.

American troops and more than 15 US military aircraft were deployed in Pakistan for the first time in October 2001 after the government of then-chief executive Gen Pervez Musharraf agreed to let Washington use at least two isolated airbases — in Jacobabad, Sindh and Pasni, Balochistan — but demanded that an offensive wouldn’t be launched from Pakistan soil.

Both airports are a few minutes’ flying time from southern Afghanistan. The US personnel that arrived on the stations were not fighter troops but were used for refuelling and logistics once an attack was underway.

The bases and ground and air lines of communication played a vital role in facilitating and sustaining the US-led military invasion of Afghanistan that was undertaken to oust the Taliban from power.

Shortly after the September 11 attacks, Gen Musharraf promised “unstinted cooperation” to Washington. US officials also asked to see Pakistan’s extensive intelligence files on Osama bin Laden and to use airspace.

In return, Washington and London promised rescheduling of Islamabad’s colossal foreign debt and new loans.

However, the government has long retaken control of its bases, though its airspace and land routes are still being used to ferry nonlethal military supplies for international forces across the Afghan border and facilitating the ongoing US troop drawdown process.

In recent days, President Joe Biden’s administration has acknowledged it is in talks with several Central Asian neighbours of Afghanistan to examine where it can reposition troops to prevent the landlocked country from once again becoming a terrorist base for groups.

But US officials have not named Pakistan nor have they commented on media speculation that the subject of bases might be under bilateral discussions.

Staff Report

Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood contracted coronavirus, he said on Tuesday. In a tweet, the minister said he is experiencing "mild symptoms".
Minister doesn't foresee India Covid-19 scenario in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the Covid-19 variant that devastated India, causing record infections and deaths, has not yet
PM orders inquiry into mishandling of complaint at Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took serious notice of a complaint filed by two widow sisters at Pakistan Citizen Portal and directed for
FIA registers case against former PIA chairmen, former CEO for Rs1.25bn loss

A case has been registered by the Federal Investigation Agency against two former chairmen of Pakistan International Airlines and its former chief executive officer
CPEC to open up tremendous opportunities for economic growth, development, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects will open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in
NA body directs spot checking of water losses on Punjab-Sindh border

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Monday expressed grave concerns over the loss of 85 percent water between Punjnad and Kotri, Sindh,
Indian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry

NEW DELHI: Indian police said late on Monday they visited a Twitter office to serve notice to its country managing director about an investigation

