Mahmood tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood contracted coronavirus, he said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the minister said he is experiencing “mild symptoms”.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon. — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 25, 2021

“I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon,” he added.

A number of high-profile politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February last.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the politicians who contracted the disease so far.