Soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border at a military check post in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

According to ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in the North Waziristan district.

“During the exchange of fire, a sepoy Umar Daraz, age 32 years, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.

Staff Report

