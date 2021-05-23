Soldier martyred in Afghan cross-border attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border at a military check post in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

According to ISPR, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in the North Waziristan district.

“During the exchange of fire, a sepoy Umar Daraz, age 32 years, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR said that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner.