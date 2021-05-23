PM Imran summons Buzdar to capital for Tareen group update

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to Islamabad for getting an update on the meeting held between the CM and pro-Tareen lawmakers, it emerged on Sunday.

Prime Minister Khan asked CM Buzdar to come to the federal capital and apprise him of the details of the meeting held between the latter and Tareen group lawmakers.

After briefing PM Imran, Buzdar will attend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

core committee meeting being held in Islamabad.

Buzdar would inform PM Imran of the reservations of the JKT group members and would suggest what steps could be taken to allay their misgivings. Both leaders would also discuss the overall political situation.

Buzdar would give a briefing to the premier on the upcoming Punjab budget 2021/22.

The prime minister has also called the PTI core committee meeting to be held later in the evening at Bani Gala.

The meeting will take stock of the political situation prevailing in the country and come out with a framework as to how to tackle the issues. It will also deliberate on talks with the Tareen group members.

JKT GROUP MEETS TOMORROW:

The Jahangir Khan Tareen group has called an informal meeting on Monday at the residence of provincial minister Ajmal Cheema. The meeting will discuss the future course of action.

A luncheon will also be served in honour of the participants.