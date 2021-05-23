NATIONAL

Efforts on to ramp up Covid vaccination drive, say ministers

By News Desk

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the government is working to further ramp up the Covid vaccination drive to meet the target of five hundred thousand doses per day.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that mass vaccination is the only way to fight the coronavirus.

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan has achieved another milestone in its vaccination drive, as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the figure of five million.

He said that the government is continuously reviewing and monitoring the vaccination programme at the highest level to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19. The special assistant said that the public should have trust for AstraZeneca Covid vaccine which is not harmful. He assured that locally-made CanSino vaccine will be available for use by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said that special programmes are being evolved for vaccination of different professional organisations.

In a tweet on Sunday, Asad, who also heads National Command and Operation Centre, said that special programmes are being designed for chambers of commerce, lawyers, journalists, labour unions and teachers for vaccination. He said that vaccination drive will be made more vigorous involving all professional bodies.

News Desk

CITY

CITY NOTES: Fighting for survival

There are many impressions created by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, not least the posturing by so many. Perhaps the main posturing has come from the...

Saudi Arabia contradicts Ashrafi’s claim on Hajj permission this year

Analysis: Fundamentalist Jewish terror in Palestine dates back more than a century

Analaysis: Uzbekistan keen to build rail link between Central, South Asia

