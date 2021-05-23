NATIONAL

Educational institutions across Sindh to remain closed: CM Murad

By INP

KARACHI: Educational institutions across Sindh, from nursery to universities, will remain closed until the coronavirus situation in the province improves, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, he said that the infection rate in Karachi has climbed above 13 percent during Eid holidays. “On the first day of Shawal, 831 coronavirus cases were reported.”

On Friday, over 2,000 cases were reported in Sindh. This a 30 percent increase in the number of cases. Shah said that the reason behind this is the violation of standard operating procedures during the holidays.

Beds at major hospitals in the province such as the Aga Khan Hospital, Indus Hospital, and Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital are reaching their capacity.

“At this point in time we can’t afford any relaxations,” he pointed out. “This is the time of caution and we will take difficult decisions if we have to.”

The chief minister said that markets and shops in the province will now be allowed to stay open from 6 am to 6 pm. Other restrictions include:

  • All recreational places, including Sea View and Hawke’s Bay beaches, amusement parks will remain closed. However, park tracks will be open for walking/jogging purposes
    Intercity transport will operate at 50 percent capacity. In case of a violation, transporters will be heavily fined
  • Education Ministry will take necessary measures to vaccinate all teachers
  • Pharmacies allowed to stay open 24/7 except the ones inside malls
  • Outdoor dining, gatherings, weddings banned
  • Takeaway and delivery allowed
  • Shah said that the restrictions were announced keeping in view the virus trend last on last Eid.
INP

