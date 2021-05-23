Educational institutions across Sindh to remain closed: CM Murad

KARACHI: Educational institutions across Sindh, from nursery to universities, will remain closed until the coronavirus situation in the province improves, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, he said that the infection rate in Karachi has climbed above 13 percent during Eid holidays. “On the first day of Shawal, 831 coronavirus cases were reported.”

On Friday, over 2,000 cases were reported in Sindh. This a 30 percent increase in the number of cases. Shah said that the reason behind this is the violation of standard operating procedures during the holidays.

Beds at major hospitals in the province such as the Aga Khan Hospital, Indus Hospital, and Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital are reaching their capacity.

“At this point in time we can’t afford any relaxations,” he pointed out. “This is the time of caution and we will take difficult decisions if we have to.”

The chief minister said that markets and shops in the province will now be allowed to stay open from 6 am to 6 pm. Other restrictions include: