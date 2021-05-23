HEADLINES

60,000 overseas pilgrims including Pakistanis to perform Hajj this year

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi authorities on Saturday allowed pilgrims from overseas to perform Hajj this year under strict health and precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi confirmed late Saturday that Saudi Arabia has allowed Hajj for 60,000 people from across the world, including Pakistanis.

Talking to a private TV channel, Tahir Ashrafi said the Saudi government would later inform Pakistan about the number of pilgrims that will be allowed to perform the ritual.

He further said people under the age of 18 and over 60 will not be allowed to go for Hajj this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tahir Ashrafi said that Saudi authorities have declared vaccination mandatory for pilgrims.

The Government of Pakistan has requested Saudi authorities to register the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine for Hajj pilgrimage 2021, he said.

According to a report, Saudi Arabia has issued a list of recommended vaccines, which does not include vaccines manufactured in China.

INP

