Will move forward as Family: Fawad Chaudhry after Tareen group meeting

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the PTI and members of the Jehangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group had decided to ‘move forward as a family’ and a united political party, opting to resolve any and all problems through dialogue.

During the press conference held after the meeting, Fawad Ch, along with members of the JKT group said that him and PTI leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani had been directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet with the group and understand their grievances.

“We have decided that we will sit and have talks to solve personal or collective problems. We are all united under PM Imran Khan’s leadership,” Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry admitted that there organisational and administrative issues within the PTI that have led to misunderstandings and improvement on that front was necessary.

CM Buzdar meeting

This meeting comes a day after a seven-member delegation of the Jahangir Tareen group met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Friday and reposed their complete trust in his leadership.

The delegation comprised Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani, Ajmal Cheema, Nauman Ahmad Langrial, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Nazeer Chauhan, Umar Aftab, and Awn Chaudhry.

MPA Saeed Akbar Khan Nawani said: “We are one and will remain so.”

“We have complete trust in your leadership. You are our chief minister and we have come to you for resolution of our issues,” the lawmaker said, pointing to the CM. “The PTI is our party with whom our unconditional association will continue.”

CM Buzdar said that “we are united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan”. “We have never meted out injustice to anybody and will never do so. Politics of vengeance is not our thing.”

Assuring the MPAs of addressing their legitimate grievances, the chief minister said that the party’s name is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and “we believe in the dispensation of justice”.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Langrial said that they believed that the prime minister would not allow any injustice to be meted out to them. “Our meeting with CM Usman Buzdar remained productive,” he said.

“The chief minister listened to our grievances and issued directives for their redressal,” the MPA said.

FIA Investigation

Fawad Chaudhry said that he fully believed Jehangir Tareen did not expect any illegal favours from the Prime Minster and the latter was not inclined to provide anything of the sort either.

He said the report by the committee headed by Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, who had been tasked by the prime minister to oversee the sugar scam probe, was awaited by the PTI and the Tareen group and both had trust in it.

Tareen group member MPA Nazir Chohan thanked the government delegation for visiting them and said the existing small grievances had been resolved. He also requested for the report to be made public when it came out so everyone could see what was in it, adding that it would be fully accepted.

JKT Group

On Tuesday Jehangir Tareen formally announced the formation of a separate ‘like-minded’ group of MPAs and MNAs from within the PTI.

The group leaders were chosen at the residence of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen as the group formally announced its separation from the ruling party.

Following the meeting at Tareen’s residence, Punjab Assembly members Salman Naeem and Aun Chaudhry told the media that the Tareen group had chosen Raja Riaz as parliamentary leader in the NA while Saeed Akbar Niwani has been appointed parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.