As we know Unemployment imposes a negative impact on individual lives and society as well. Due to no or low origin of income, people face hardships in their lives being unable to create proper living for themselves and their families. Particularly, youngsters (15-25 years old) are struggling to find jobs. Lack of necessary sources such as food, clothes and shelter gives rise to devilish heat. It may also be a reason behind increased robbery and snatching cases. Ascribed to COVID-19 pandemic unemployment rate has been increased to 5.1% this year that has triggered the economic values greatly.

Talbia Syed

Karachi