Opinion

Unemployment

By Editor's Mail
19
0

As we know Unemployment imposes a negative impact on individual lives and society as well. Due to no or low origin of income, people face hardships in their lives being unable to create proper living for themselves and their families. Particularly, youngsters (15-25 years old) are struggling to find jobs. Lack of necessary sources such as food, clothes and shelter gives rise to devilish heat. It may also be a reason behind increased robbery and snatching cases. Ascribed to COVID-19 pandemic unemployment rate has been increased to 5.1% this year that has triggered the economic values greatly.

Talbia Syed

- Advertisement -

Karachi

Previous articlePerils of Khana aur Lagana
Next articleResistance to occupation
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Covid-19 and its impacts on the world

I believe that the world is the strongest place where people fight their battles everyday. And considering the current situation, right now we all...
Read more
Letters

A new world

The pandemic has reshaped the core faith, politics and economic structure of world societies. It is re-writing international relations, as the nations kept attention...
Read more
Letters

Resistance to occupation

Sir, When France surrendered to Nazi Germany on 22 June 1940, the French Resistance known as Maquis emerged to fight the occupation. Charles de...
Read more
Comment

Perils of Khana aur Lagana

The concepts of Khana (Skimming) and Lagana (Spending) have to be understood for honest decision making. Skimming of public funds is a cardinal sin...
Read more
Comment

Harassment by the same gender

Harassment is a breach of basic human rights. It deprives the victim of social empowerment. When this kind of behaviour is experienced at the...
Read more
Comment

Israel and India on self-destructive path

Repeating the scenario of the war of 2014, in its worst form, since May10 this year, Israeli airstrikes and ground shelling have martyred more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

A new world

The pandemic has reshaped the core faith, politics and economic structure of world societies. It is re-writing international relations, as the nations kept attention...

Resistance to occupation

Unemployment

Perils of Khana aur Lagana

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.