Ministry unveils EVM prototype

ISLAMABAD: A week after empowering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to use the electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Ministry of Science and Technology on Wednesday gave the press a demonstration of the prototype at the Parliament House.

The equipment was presented by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

Speaking to reporters, Chaudhry said initially the demonstration was given to the newsmen covering the Parliament House, while the members of National Press Club (NPC) and bar associations would also be briefed on its working in due course of time.

He said opposition parties would also be sensitised about the functioning of the electronic machines and their feedback would be welcomed in that regard.

He further said a prototype of the machine has been installed at the Parliament House so the MPs could become acquainted with the gadget, urging the legislators to give their suggestions for its further improvement.

He said the ECP had given 36 conditions for the machines, when the manufacturing process started a few years ago, to meet its criteria.

“I am proud of our scientists, engineers, and institutions that all the 36 conditions have been fully met and incorporated in the functioning of the EVMs,” the minister said, adding: “The machine is as easy [to use] as a mobile phone.”

He said the machines would help ensure transparency and compile election results on a fast-track basis as the delay in vote count always cast doubt on its authenticity.

Fawad said some political parties were habitual of levelling claims of rigging after being defeated in the elections which was also evident from the recent by-elections held in various constituencies including NA-249 in Karachi where both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) questioned its transparency.

“The biggest issue is that the election result takes time after completion of polling, but this machine will help produce the result in a short span of time,” he said.

He again invited the opposition parties to come forward and play their due role in finalising the electoral reforms for which the government had been striving since it came into power in August 2018.

On the occasion, Awan said that there are five proposed EVM models: three have been imported and two others are being manufactured in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECP will finalise the model of the machine, he added.

He further said that identification of the voter would be on the basis of the national identity card (NIC) and it would be verified by data provided by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

“Our electoral system has been continuously plagued by a cancer,” said he, adding that no solution had been found through protests and speeches thus the prime minister had issued instructions after which this “treatment” was presented.

He stated that the prototype was also used in India to ensure transparency in the electoral process, while in Pakistan political parties refused to accept the results. He also cited the “hue and cry” by the PPP and PML-N in the NA-249 by-election.