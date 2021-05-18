NATIONAL

Moeed Yusuf appointed national security adviser

By Staff Report
WASHINGTON - MAY 05: South Asia adviser in the U.S. Institute of Peace's Center for Conflict Analysis and Prevention Moeed Yusuf testifies during a hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee May 5, 2011 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing was to "Assessing U.S. Policy and Its Limits in Pakistan." Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Moeed Yusuf, his adviser on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, as the National Security Adviser (NSA), it emerged on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification late Monday night, confirming the appointment. Yusuf also confirmed the development to media.

The communique said his designation is equivalent to a federal minister.

Yusuf was appointed as the special assistant to the prime minister on national security and strategic planning in December 2019. A notification issued by the Cabinet Division said the appointment was made by the prime minister.

The author of “Brokering Peace in Nuclear Environments: US Crisis Management in South Asia”, Yusuf has taught at Boston University, George Washington University, and Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

He holds a Masters in International Relations and a PhD in political science from Boston University.

According to his LinkedIn profile, before joining the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), an American institution tasked with promoting conflict resolution and prevention worldwide, he was a fellow at the Frederick S. Pardee Centre at the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University, and concurrently a research fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Centre at Harvard Kennedy School.

He has also worked at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank.

Staff Report

