NATIONAL

Judiciary to ensure rule of law: CJP

By APP

KARACHI: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday said that all efforts were being made to ensure rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, and independence of the judiciary in the country.

He said: “Rule of Law is most important.”

He stated this while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Supreme Court Registry in Karachi on the premises of the Pakistan Secretariat.

The chief justice said that the judiciary does not need more buildings, or such structures, for dispensing justice as it could be done from its existing workplaces but because of the modern requirements, everything had to be placed in proper space and for that purpose-built building were necessary.

He said that rule of law was the purpose behind all these buildings.

Justice Ahmed said that the basic requirement was to maintain rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution and the independence of the judiciary that was most vital.

He said that judges and lawyers were trying to establish the rule of law, which the country required.

He hoped that the new building was going to be one of the most admired buildings in Karachi. He said that the building would have six courtrooms, ample space for bar and other offices.

Earlier, he unveiled the plaque to perform the groundbreaking of the building. Judges and lawyers also attended the ceremony.

APP

