Save al aqsa

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of muslim brother about the recent attack of al aqsa masjid. Jerusalem is the home of islam third holiest site after macca and madina.but the Muslim leaders of the world don’t care enough to protect al aqsa .Instead, its left to the Palestinian people with zero help from the world.The entire Muslim world is responsible for the safety and security of al-Aqsa Mosque.Every Muslim-majority country should take action for Palestine.

HafsaMalik

KARACHI

