Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Wednesday to sight the Shawwal moon

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) will meet in the federal capital on Wednesday under the chair of RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad to sight the Shawwal moon, read a statement issued by the body earlier.

The meetings of zonal committees would take place in their respective areas, while the central committee would gather witnesses from across the country.

Azad has earlier stated his resolve to ensure that Eid is celebrated on the same day throughout Pakistan.

In Peshawar, the zonal RHC meeting will be held at the Auqaf Hall under the chair of Maulana Ehsaan. He is the chief of the Peshawar zonal RHC.

Maulana Ishaq, Qadri Abdul Rauf and Mufti Fazlullah Jan, Maulana Mohammad Ali Shah, Maulana Irshad Hussain and Maulana Abdul Baseer will also partake in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to register a case against the Eid Moonsighting Committee members for announcing Eid today (Wednesday).

The Eid moonsighting committee comprising the Ulemas of Mir Ali area of Miran Shah in Northern Waziristan held a meeting on Tuesday evening and received five eyewitnesses who claimed to have seen the crescent of the Islamic month of Shawal 1442.

Five people of village Haider Khail in Mir Ali sub-division of Miran Shah including Abdul Hafeez, Irfan, Istaqlal, Fakhar Ud Din, and Ahmad Raza told the committee members that they had seen themselves the moon of first of Shawal.

On their witnesses, the committee announced Eid on Wednesday as the people of Northern Waziristan have completed 29 fasting days of Ramazan, though Pakistanis of other areas were observing the 28th fasting day of Ramazan as per the official announcement.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted a few days prior that Eid would fall on May 14, based on information from the Ruet app. However, he had clarified that the final decision would be made by the RHC.