NATIONAL

Top NAB brass urged to put Shahbaz on ECL

By INP
Shahbaz Sharif (C), opposition leader and brother of ill former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, arrives at the High Court to attend a hearing in Lahore on November 16, 2019, as party has petitioned the Lahore High Court seeking an unconditional end to Nawaz Sharif's travel ban. - A political dogfight in Pakistan is delaying efforts to secure treatment overseas for ailing ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whose health remains "critical" according to his doctor on November 15 (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: The Lahore chapter of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to its Headquarters in Islamabad, requesting to place the name of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with the wealth and money laundering cases against him.

Dated April 28, the letter was written to NAB Director General (Operations) Husnain Ahmad. It also requested the higher-ups to challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to grant one-time permission to Sharif to travel abroad.

The court order was announced after Sharif petitioned the high court, saying he is a cancer survivor who now needs treatment abroad. The court ruled that he may travel to London between May 8 and July 3.

The verdict drew criticism from the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which said it will explore legal options to stop Sharif from leaving. Angered, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry described the ruling as a “joke” that he said could help Shehbaz “escape the law as his brother did” in 2019.

Subsequently, over the weekend, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) “placed” the PML-N president on “another list”, keeping him from leaving the country.

Sharif was scheduled to leave for Doha on a Qatar Airways flight from the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore in the wee hours of Saturday. After spending ten days in mandatory isolation in the Qatar capital, he had planned to jet off to London.

However, when he arrived at the airport to board the flight, FIA officials present there told him he could not catch the flight because his name was placed on a “blacklist”.

Avatar
INP

