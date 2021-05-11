NATIONAL

Teen becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Everest

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A teenager has become the youngest Pakistani to climb Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

Shehroze Kashif, 19, reached the summit of Mount Everest — 8,848.86 metres (29,031.69 feet) — this morning, Nepalese mountaineer Chhang Dawa Sherpa announced on his Facebook page.

“ALHAMDULILLAH ALHAMDULILLAH. Received the text confirmation from Shehroze Kashif. History has been made !!!!!!!!! Ma Sha Allah Shehroze has summited Everest,” the update of Kashif’s page announced.

Nepal closed the mountain in March last year due to Covid-19, but reopened for this year’s climbing season starting in April, issuing a record of 408 permits granting access to the peak.

Foreigners climbed Mount Everest for the first time on Tuesday since Kathmandu reopened the mountain after it was shut last year due to the pandemic, despite recent coronavirus cases at its base camp.

38 climbers — including 10 Bahraini and two British mountaineers — climbed the world’s highest mountain on Tuesday, according to hiking companies.

It comes as a few climbers were evacuated from the Everest base camp in April after they fell sick with Covid-19 symptoms as Nepal battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.

“12 foreign climbers scaled Sagarmatha today,” Tourism Department official Mira Acharya told Reuters from the base camp, referring to the Nepali name of the peak.

China will set up “a line of separation” at the summit of Mount Everest to prevent the mingling of climbers from Covid-hit Nepal and those ascending from the Tibetan side as a precautionary measure, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

Previous articleTop NAB brass urged to put Shahbaz on ECL
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Top NAB brass urged to put Shahbaz on ECL

LAHORE: The Lahore chapter of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to its Headquarters in Islamabad, requesting to place the name...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab to vaccinate journalists against coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed the authorities to make arrangements to inoculate journalists against coronavirus on a priority basis. The directive...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges UNSC-peace body collaboration to help conflict-hit countries

NEW YORK: Pakistan has called for greater collaboration between United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and UN Peacebuilding Commission for promoting internal and cross-border reconciliation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bishop calls for restraint as Palestine violence spirals

LAHORE: A senior church leader has urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities to hold direct talks for de-escalating tensions in the restive region and reaching...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan will welcome third-party mediation on India talks: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan would welcome the third-party facilitation by Saudi Arabia or any other country for resumption of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Walk-in vaccinations rolled out to over-40s

ISLAMABAD: As the coronavirus death toll hit 19,000 on Tuesday, the government opened a walk-in coronavirus disease vaccination scheme for people aged 40 to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bishop calls for restraint as Palestine violence spirals

LAHORE: A senior church leader has urged Israeli and Palestinian authorities to hold direct talks for de-escalating tensions in the restive region and reaching...

Pakistan will welcome third-party mediation on India talks: Qureshi

Walk-in vaccinations rolled out to over-40s

England players likely to skip rescheduled IPL for Pakistan tour: Giles

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.