Sindh cabinet approves Senior Citizens Welfare Rules 2021

Sindh government will issue ‘Senior Citizen Azadi Card’ to elderly citizens

KARACHI: A meeting of the Sindh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Tuesday approved the Senior Citizens Welfare Rules 2021.

The Sindh government will issue ‘Senior Citizen Azadi Card’ to the province’s elderly citizens, the provincial cabinet session was briefed.

In a briefing, the cabinet meeting was informed that the welfare cards will be issued to the senior citizens for three years’ period.

“The citizens having 60 or above age will be entitled for issuance of the welfare card. Under the rules, ‘senior citizens welfare committees’ will be constituted on district level,” the cabinet was informed.

The Sindh chief secretary, during a hearing in the Sindh High Court, had said that the draft rules prepared pursuant to Section 19 of the Senior Citizens Welfare Act will be placed before the next cabinet meeting for approval and thereafter the rules will also be notified for the information of the general public.

The chief secretary had also assured the high court that the social welfare department will execute a memorandum of understanding for the registration and processing of the cards with the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) after the approval of the Senior Citizens Council within a month.

Hearing a petition seeking the enforcement of a law under which the elderly citizens are entitled to 25 per cent concession in medical treatment at private hospitals, a SHC bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, had asked the chief secretary about compliance with the court’s directives with regard to the issuance of health cards.

