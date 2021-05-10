HEADLINES

Imran Yaqoob replaces Ghulam Nabi as Karachi police chief

By News Desk

A notification from the Services, General, Administration, and Coordination Department on Monday informed that the provincial government has appointed Imran Yaqoob Minhas as the new Additional Inspector General (AIG) in the port city.

Memon, after exchanging his portfolio with Yaqoob, has been posted as the Sindh special branch AIG. This was Yaqoob’s previous post.

The newly appointed Karachi police chief received his primary and higher education from the port city. After that, he joined the civil service in 1991 in the 19th Common Course.

Minhas started his career in the Police Service of Pakistan from Punjab, after which he served in Sindh and Balochistan.

He has served as a town police officer, Clifton, DIG West, Karachi, DIG Traffic, Karachi, inspector general jails, Karachi, and then additional inspector general of police, special branch Sindh.

