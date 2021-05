Bajwa to meet Afghan president as violence surges: sources

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Afghanistan on Monday to meet President Ashraf Ghani, Afghan government sources said, at a time of heightened uncertainty for the region as violence rises while the United States withdraws troops.

Bajwa was meeting Ghani as well as other Afghan leaders in Kabul, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with media.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) did not immediately respond to the request for comment or confirm the visit.

It was not immediately clear what would be discussed during the meeting. Pakistan is regarded as a key player in the Afghan peace process. In the past, Islamabad has been accused of harbouring Taliban leaders but in recent years, Washington and other Western powers have acknowledged its efforts to push the militant group to take part in peace talks.

Bajwa on Monday also met Britain’s Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Patrick Carter for talks on Afghan peacemaking, according to a statement from ISPR. The venue of the meeting was not given.

“Measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were also discussed in the meeting,” the statement said.

In recent weeks, Taliban and diplomatic sources told Reuters, Pakistan has been negotiating with insurgents to try and get them to commit to a ceasefire, agree to an extension of the US-Taliban agreement which stipulated forces should withdraw by May, and to continue to take part in peace talks at a planned conference in Turkey.

Violence has risen starkly in Afghanistan in recent weeks with the Taliban launching attacks throughout the country and a huge unclaimed attack taking place on a school in Kabul on Saturday that killed dozens of students.

The Taliban announced on Sunday night that they would commit to a three-day ceasefire for the holiday of Eidul Fitr later this week.