At least 30 killed, 50 wounded in blast close to Afghan girls’ school

By News Desk

KABUL –  At least 30 people have been killed with multiple wounded, including students on Saturday following a blast in the Afghan capital in an area largely populated by the Hazara Community.

An explosion rocked the west Kabul district of Dasht-e-Barchi as residents were out shopping ahead of Eidul Fitr next week that marks the end of Ramazan.

The attack comes as the United States military continues to pull out its remaining troops from  Afghanistan, amid uncertain peace efforts between the Taliban and Afghan government to end a decades-long war.

Interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters that at least “30 people were killed and 52 wounded” in the blast.

Arian’s deputy Hamid Roshan told AFP that an investigation had begun into the explosion, adding that casualties included students.

“I saw many bloodied bodies in dust and smoke, while some of the wounded were screaming in pain,” Reza, who escaped the blast, told AFP, adding that most of the victims were teenaged female students who had just left the school.

Health ministry spokesman Dastagir Nazari said several ambulances had been rushed to the site and were evacuating the wounded.

No organisation took responsibility for the attack and the Taliban denied involvement.

President Ashraf Ghani blamed the Taliban, which took place near the entry gate of Sayed Al-Shuhada girls’ school.

“This savage group [Taliban] does not have the power to confront security forces on the battlefield, and instead targets with brutality and barbarism public facilities and the girls’ school,” he said in a statement.

Pakistan strongly condemned the “reprehensible” attack. In a statement, the Foreign Office said that that Pakistan offered heartfelt condolences to the Afghan government and citizens and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations. At this moment of grief, Pakistan stands [with] Afghan brethren in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism,” the statement said.

“Pakistan will continue to support Afghanistan on its path to peace, progress and prosperity,” it added.

