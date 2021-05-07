PM Imran visits KSA to rebuild relations

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday began his three-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in an effort to rebuild strong relations with its long-time ally after the relations had deteriorated over recent years.

He arrived in Riyadh after an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet.

While Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historically been close allies, their strong ties have suffered several setbacks, analysts have said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. A number of bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

In a statement on Thursday Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support.

He had said the people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem. The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, in particular those faced by the Muslim Ummah. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said regular high-level bilateral visits continue to play a pivotal role in providing impetus to the fraternal ties and close cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia after decades of close economic, military and political cooperation suffered several fractures.

In August last year, Pakistan accused the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a bloc of 57 Muslim-majority countries led by Saudi Arabia – of inaction over New Delhi’s decision to strip Indian-administered Kashmir of its special status in 2019.

With Kashmir being a key policy issue for Pakistan, Khan threatened to hold a rival meeting that would bypass the OIC – a move perceived as a challenge to Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in the Muslim world.

Riyadh responded by withdrawing $1bn of a $3bn interest-free loan it extended to Pakistan in 2018, at a time when the South Asian nation was suffering dire economic conditions.

Although the issue was patched up within days, the diplomatic spat threatened to derail the Islamabad-Riyadh alliance.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia will hold talks with the Saudi leadership on a range of matters including economic and media partnership and Supreme Coordination Council.

Talking to Saudi TV Channel Al Ekhbariya, he said both countries enjoy longstanding and historic defence relations. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has good personal relations with the Saudi leadership.

The information minister said Pakistan acknowledges the services of Saudi leadership for the Islamic world.

Moreover, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Jeddah, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including developments in the Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaborating for regional peace and security were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS said Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and defence of the two holy mosques, the ISPR statement said.

“The crown prince acknowledged Pakistan’s role towards regional peace and stability. He also said that the relations between the kingdom and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of the Muslim ummah,” it added.

The army chief is currently on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabi ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s scheduled three-day visit to the kingdom from May 7 (today) to May 9.

On Wednesday, Bajwa met Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces, Gen Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily.

“CGS KSA […] assured full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability,” the ISPR had.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the two commanders had discussed regional security situation including the Afghan peace process, and military-to-military bilateral cooperation.

Gen Bajwa had called for greater military-to-military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and said it would positively impact regional peace and security.