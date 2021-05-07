LHC allows Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

Justice Ali Baqir Najfi announced the ruling on the former Punjab chief minister’s petition seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

The court allowed the opposition leader to go abroad for eight weeks.

It is to be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had filed a petition in LHC, stating that he is a cancer survivor and needs to go abroad for treatment, but the federal government had put his name on the blacklist.

The Ministry of Interior, federation and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were named as respondents in the plea.

PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has said that no one is willing to put their trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan because of his U-turns.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, the PML-N president said that by the Grace of Allah, he was released with dignity and on merit. “Being in court in this scorching heat raises my spirits”, he added.

He said that all Prime Minister Imran Khan does is pin the opposition against the wall, and added, “The first time I was out on production order in the National Assembly, I called out the NAB-Niazi nexus, which time later proved. Bashir Memon confirmed my statement on the NAB-Niazi nexus.”

Shehbaz Sharif said that if the government was focused on the public and the nation, the situation would have been different.

“If Imran Khan felt the pain of the public, he would use all possible resources to acquire vaccines. We went all out to eradicate dengue during our tenure. After Fajr prayers, we used to get standing water extracted from houses and roads and sprayed anti-dengue spray in the city”, he said.