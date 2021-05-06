Sports

PCB considers holding remaining PSL matches in UAE

By Agencies
In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, photo, a cut-out of a cricketer Shane Watson of Australia, displays along roadside in preparation of the upcoming Pakistan Super League, in Karachi, Pakistan. Security concerns stopped foreign cricketers from touring Pakistan four years ago when the country's premier domestic Twenty20 tournament was launched, forcing organizers to stage the event on neutral turf in the United Arab Emirates. When the 2020 edition of the PSL starts in Karachi on Thursday, Darren Sammy of the West Indies and Shane Watson of Australia will be among 36 foreign cricketers involved in the six franchises. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a venue to stage the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament but the country’s Covid-19 body will take a final call, the governing body said on Thursday.

The PCB’s flagship tournament was suspended after 14 games in March after seven individuals, including six players, tested positive for Covid-19.

The governing body had said last month that the PSL would resume on June 1 and the remaining 20 games would take place in National Stadium Karachi, with the final on June 20.

“Now, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) will announce the decision. If it decides that the league should be resumed, we will bio-secure Karachi and all matches would be played there,” a PCB spokesman said.

“If the NCOC does not give the go-ahead to PCB for holding matches in Karachi, we will consult the franchises to hold the rest of the tournament in the UAE.”

ESPNCricinfo reported that all six PSL franchises had asked the PCB to move the tournament to the UAE, which also hosted last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL competition was suspended abruptly this week, triggered by a resurgence of the pandemic in India.

