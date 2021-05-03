World

‘We are all the same’: Barcelona church opens doors to Ramazan dinners

By Agencies

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing Barcelona’s Islamic population from celebrating Ramazan at the usual indoor venues, a Catholic church has offered up its open-air cloisters for Muslims to eat and pray together.

Every evening between 50 and 60 Muslims, many of them homeless, stream into the centuries-old stone passages of the Santa Anna church, where volunteers offer a hearty meal of home-cooked food.

“We are all the same […] If you are Catholic or of another religion and I am Muslim, that’s fine,” said Hafid Oubrahim, a 27-year-old Moroccan of Berber descent who attends the dinners.

“We are all like brothers and we must help each other too.”

During the month of Ramazan, observant Muslims do not eat between sunrise and sundown, breaking their fast only after nightfall with a meal known as Iftar.

Faouzia Chati, president of the Catalan Association of Moroccan Women, used to organise Iftar gatherings in the city, but limits on indoor dining forced her to seek an alternative space with good ventilation and room for distancing.

She found a receptive ear in Father Peio Sanchez, Santa Anna’s rector, who sees the meeting of different faiths as emblematic of civic coexistence.

“People are very happy that Muslims can do Iftar in a Catholic church, because religions serve to unite us, not to separate us,” said Chati.

Sanchez looked on as a man intoned the Azaan beneath the orange trees of the church’s central courtyard, illuminated by the flames of gas heaters.

“Even with different cultures, different languages, different religions, we are more capable of sitting down and talking than some politicians,” said the rector.

Previous articlePM Imran maintains laws related to Prophet would not be comprised
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Prospects fading, Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

ISTANBUL: Turkey's tourism sector faces another lost season after a rapid coronavirus rise wiped out many early foreign bookings and prompted Russia, its top...
Read more
World

Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreed

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday denied a report by Iran's state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange...
Read more
World

26 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh

DHAKA: At least 26 people died and several were missing after an overcrowded speedboat collided with a sand-laden bulk carrier and sank on Bangladesh's...
Read more
Top Headlines

India’s Covid-19 case total nears 20 million

NEW DELHI: India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day, taking its overall caseload to just shy...
Read more
World

Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could ‘evade immune response’

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that...
Read more
World

Explainer: Why India’s pandemic data is vastly undercounted?

NEW DELHI: Even after more than a year of devastating coronavirus surges across the world, the intensity and scale of India’s current crisis stands...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan tightens borders as Covid-19 cases soar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has closed land crossings with Iran and Afghanistan for travellers and slashed international flights as the government warned of a "critical" few...

Punjab CM’s aide defends herself after Sialkot AC controversy

Fed govt announces 49 amendments in Elections Act 2017, seeks opp’s support

Govt hands over possession of 1,508 housing units

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.