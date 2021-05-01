NATIONAL

NCOC bans Youm-e-Ali processions, allows majalis with SOPs

By News Desk

The NCOC on Saturday disallowed any processions or jaloos  for Youm-e-Ali on May 4 or Ramazan 20 while majalis will be permitted under strict SOPs which are already in place for Ramadan.

Federal ministers attended an important session of NCOC to review COVID-19 situation chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also in attendance.

 

“Keeping in view the risk factor due to the ongoing surge in COVID spread across the country and particularly in major urban centres, it was decided to ban all sort of processions while holding of Majalis has been permitted under strict COVID SOPs which are already in place for Ramazan ul Mubarik,” read an NCOC statement.

A similar decision was taken last year on May 15 by the government to stem the spread of coronavirus. A complete lockdown was ordered in Sindh from 6am to 3pm on Youm-e-Ali. The federal government had banned processions as well. In Lahore, the district administration sealed procession routes with containers.

Amid an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases the NCOC has already hinted at stricter restriction. The country has reported 4,696 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths from the disease.

