NCOC announces to slash international flights to curb Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The government has planned to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 percent of current numbers to curb rising Covid-19 cases, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

“In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May,” said the NCOC on Twitter.

In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May. International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20% during this period. pic.twitter.com/wEQDqpkQpd — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 1, 2021

It was not immediately clear which routes and air carriers would be affected. The NCOC added the decision would be reviewed on May 18.

The country has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus, and stricter restrictions on movement and gathering in public are planned for the upcoming Eid holidays.

Officials are worried the health care system, already under strain, could reach breaking point if more contagious variants of the virus begin to spread, as has happened in India.

On Saturday authorities reported 4,696 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths from the disease.

Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) notified the extension in travel restrictions on Category C countries amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The aviation authority extended the travel restrictions of 23 countries placed in Category C until May 4 in view of the decisions taken by the NCOC.

Brazil, India, Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and others are among 23 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior permission from the NCOC.

The restrictions will also be imposed on holders of the green passport, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), and Pakistan Origin Card (POC).

The travellers from Category A will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan. However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.

The rest of the guidelines will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, PCAA said. The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until May 4.