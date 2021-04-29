Sports

SL’s Karunaratne, Thirimanne make Bangladesh toil in second Test

Karunaratne scores 118 for his 12th Test century

By Agencies

PALLEKELE: Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne posted hundreds and a double century stand as Sri Lanka reached 291-1 against Bangladesh on an ominous first day of the second Test on Thursday.

Captain Karunaratne scored 118 for his 12th Test century, then Thirimanne hammered his third century and second this year. He was 131 not out at stumps in tandem with Oshada Fernando, 40 not out.

The Bangladesh bowlers had little chance against the in-form batsmen on another flat pitch, next to the block on which both sides scored more than 600 runs without being bowled out in the drawn first Test which finished on Sunday.

Karunaratne was watchful in the first hour, settling in before cutting loose once the ball got older. On 28, he was dropped at first slip and that proved to be costly.

Fresh from his career-best 244 last week, the skipper played some elegant strokes forcing the bowlers to go in defensive mode. Against the spinners, there was clever use of the feet, rotating the strike, and putting the bad balls away.

For some reason, Bangladesh held back its most experienced bowler, Taijul Islam, until after lunch. The left-arm spinner was introduced only in the 38th over but by then both batsmen were well set. Together with offspinner Mehidy Hasan, Taijul shared the bulk of the bowling. The duo sent down 41 overs.

While the captain was free-flowing, Thirimanne was more sedate. In and out of the side since he made his Test debut in Southampton 10 years ago, Thirimanne is having a brilliant 2021 after some technical adjustments to his game and cutting down some risky strokes. The discipline has paid rich dividends in the last two series and, at 131 not out, he’s on second highest score.

The batsmen had to commit a mistake to get out, rather than be bowled, and Karunaratne threw away his wicket flashing at a delivery and attempting to send it square on the offside. The ball was too close to his body and he was caught behind after facing 190 deliveries and hitting 15 boundaries.

He became 19-year-old medium-pacer Shoriful Islam’s maiden Test wicket.

In the last over before stumps, it looked as if Shoriful had a second as Thirimanne was given out leg before wicket. However, the decision was overturned after the batsman reviewed.

Fernando, after a disappointing first Test, was looking good unbeaten on 40. He and Thirimanne extended their partnership to 82 runs.

Its hoped the pitch may yet turn. If so, the teams have enough spin options. To back up debutant Praveen Jayawickrama, the Sri Lankans have other spin options in Ramesh Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Previous articleThe need to keep one’s promises
Next articleCases of coronavirus variant ‘B1135’ reported in Karachi: Pechuho
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Seamers put Pakistan in control against Zimbabwe in first Test

HARARE: Seamers Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali took four wickets each as Pakistan seized control of the first Test against Zimbabwe on the opening day...
Read more
Sports

Champions League: Benzema rescues Madrid against Chelsea as semi-final hangs in balance

LONDON: Karim Benzema came to Real Madrid’s rescue again on Tuesday, his acrobatic volley earning them a 1-1 draw against an impressive Chelsea side in...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan look to tame Zimbabwe without injured Yasir

HARARE: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe without key leg-spinner Yasir Shah in a two-Test series which starts in Harare on Thursday, but are "confident" after...
Read more
Sports

Zimbabwe names squad for Test series against Pakistan

HARARE: Zimbabwe has named a 16-player squad for its two-Test series against Pakistan with five uncapped stars in the group. The series will begin...
Read more
Sports

Premier League: Iheanacho powers Leicester fightback to strengthen top-four spot

LEICESTER: Leicester strengthened their grip on third place in the Premier League as Kelechi Iheanacho’s superb strike capped a spirited fightback in Monday’s 2-1...
Read more
Sports

Nadal saves match point in final against Tsitsipas to clinch Barcelona Open

BARCELONA: Rafael Nadal saved a championship point to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 7-5 on Sunday and claim a 12th Barcelona Open title...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Traders urge govt to extend working hours of bakeries, confectioneries, grocery...

LAHORE: Several businessmen have urged the government to increase working timings of grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries. Various officials of the Lahore Chambers of Commerce and...

Cases of coronavirus variant ‘B1135’ reported in Karachi: Pechuho

SL’s Karunaratne, Thirimanne make Bangladesh toil in second Test

The need to keep one’s promises

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.