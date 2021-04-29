PM for environmental preservation at any cost in Ravi City project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation of green areas at any cost during the execution of the Ravi City project in Lahore.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on Ravi City and Central Business District projects, the prime minister said the incumbent government had taken unprecedented measures for environmental protection in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Shahbaz Gill, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Anwar Ali Haider, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik also joined through video link.

The prime minister also directed to point out the issues impeding the execution of Ravi City and Central Business Districts for their early resolution.

Lt General (r) Anwar Ali Haider and the Ravi Urban Development Authority CEO apprised the prime minister of the progress on their respective projects particularly the beginning of the bidding process.

They also highlighted the proposed strategy devised in consultation with the stakeholders for environmental protection and measures to dispose of the matters pertaining to the land acquisition and resolve the issues on a fast track basis.

The meeting was also briefed on the development of different zones, the interest of foreign investors, and the start of the bidding process by five renowned investors interested in a zone of Ravi City, and the interest of an international consortium for land development in the new zones.

The authorities concerned also apprised the meeting of the progress on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and public-private partnership for the development of the knowledge city and technology zone under the Ravi City project.

The prime minister was also briefed on the development of a wastewater treatment plant through the financing of the Asian Development Bank, a breakthrough in the payment of land prices to the owners, preservation of green areas and launch of young leaders program for youth’s employment in partnership with the renowned universities.

The authorities concerned also put forward recommendations on consultation with the investors for the launch of the first phase of Central Business District and future outline of the project.