KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday suspended an instructor at its training centre for harassing a trainee apprentice.

The revelation of harassment came to light in a purportedly leaked audio clip, following which an investigation committee was formed to ascertain the facts.

Following the committee’s report, Agha Waseem was served show-cause notice and suspended from his job with immediate effect. He has been asked to submit a response within seven days.