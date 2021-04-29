NCOC orders cuts in inbound flights to curb coronavirus risk

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday ordered airlines to sharply cut the number of inbound flights between May 5 and 20 out of concern that travellers from overseas could deteriorate the coronavirus situation.

In a meeting chaired by Minister for Development and Planning Asad Umar, the forum decided to review the measure on May 18. Detailed instructions regarding the reduction in air travel would be provided by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a press statement announced.

The measure comes as the government struggles to arrest a deadly third peak of the pandemic and considers imposing stricter lockdowns to lower the death rate — the number of infections resulting in fatalities — that hit the highest point since the start of the pandemic in February last year to reach 2.2 percent.

Officials and experts have said health care facilities are at risk of being overwhelmed. The country has very limited health resources, with ventilators and oxygen in short supply. More than 70 percent of ventilators and oxygenated beds were occupied in hospitals in many major cities until earlier this week.

During today’s meeting, the NCOC also reviewed the production and supply of oxygen, granting permission to import 6,000 metric tonnes of oxygen and 5,000 oxygen cylinders to shore up healthcare facilities across the country.

Besides this, the body also allowed the import of 20 cryogenic tanks and decided to shut down the iron scrap industry of Misri Shah in Lahore so oxygen could be diverted to the healthcare sector instead.