NATIONAL

China offers help with accessing vaccines to regional countries, including Pakistan

By Monitoring Report

BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it had offered help to South Asian countries, including Pakistan, in accessing Covid-19 vaccines but India did not attend a regional video conference on the matter, although it is currently suffering the world’s worst wave of the pandemic.

China’s State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi hosted the conference attended by Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, to which China’s neighbor and regional rival India was also invited, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the Indian government.

Wang told his conference counterparts Beijing was willing to set up emergency supply reserves with South Asian countries in the fight against COVID-19, a ministry statement said.

Earlier in the day, a ministry spokesman said the meeting was open to other countries in the region when asked why India — which has been locked in a tense Himalayan border dispute with China in recent months — was not on the list of attendees.

China expresses its “deep sympathy for the raging epidemic in India and extends its sincere condolences to the Indian people,” Wang said in a ministry statement, adding Beijing was ready to provide support and assistance at any time.

India reported record infection numbers from Friday through Monday and saw its death toll approach 200,000, had been invited to attend the meeting, Wang said, without stating a reason for its absence.

Previous articleAustralia marks 25 years since worst mass shooting
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 201 Covid-19 deaths in highest daily total

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan registered 201 fatalities from Covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths confirmed in a single day since the start of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ex-official accuses govt of politicising FIA

Bashir Memon, the former director general of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), on Tuesday accused the government of using the investigative agency for political...
Read more
HEADLINES

Bilawal hails SC verdict in Justice Isa case

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has welcomed the recent judgement on Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s review petition, alleging that the federal...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N will fight rigging attempts in AJK polls, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, while warning the state premier about possible rigging in the upcoming polls, said that...
Read more
HEADLINES

South Balochistan’s development govt’s top priority: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa Tuesday said the development of roads in South Balochistan was a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Fawad seeks opposition’s suggestions for electronic voting

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the opposition to submit their suggestions for electoral reforms to hold the next general...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with US

CANBERRA: Australia will spend A$747 million ($580 million) to upgrade four military bases in its north and expand war games with the United States,...

Epaper – April 28 LHR 2021

Epaper – April 28 KHI 2021

Epaper – April 28 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.